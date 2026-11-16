The Brief On November 1, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office began requiring local police departments to bring arrested persons before a magistrate before transferring them to the Dallas County Jail. The Dallas County Sheriff says the new policy isn't about overcrowding at the jail, but is simply about following the law as it is written. Multiple local police chiefs signed a letter saying the new rule could allow for violent criminals to be released if the city cannot afford to pay for magistrate judges themselves.



A new Dallas County Jail rule involving magistrate services has some local law enforcement agencies worried violent criminals could be denied entry and released before ever being booked.

New Dallas County Jail policy

Dallas County Jail

What we know:

On November 1, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office began requiring law enforcement agencies to put any arrested person in the county before a magistrate before they're admitted to the Dallas County Jail.

The policy affects class B misdemeanors and above, which are considered county offenses. The announcement came with two forms local law enforcement agencies can use to provide proof of an arrested person's appearance before a magistrate.

Any arresting agency with a pre-existing agreement with Dallas County to provide magistrate services is exempt from the new rule. Agencies can pay $567 per person to have them magistrated by the county.

The City of Dallas has an existing agreement with Dallas County for magistration services.

Concern from local agencies

The other side:

The new rule has prompted concerns from local law enforcement agencies when arresting individuals on Dallas County warrants.

A letter signed by 14 law enforcement agencies in Dallas County calls for the Dallas County Sheriff's Office to review the new procedure to ensure an "immediate, consistent process" for booking inmates.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies should not be placed in a position where they are expected to honor Dallas County warrants, make the requested arrests, and then assume responsibility for releasing those same individuals because of an administrative or contractual disagreement between government entities," the letter reads.

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On November 6, a letter signed by 21 police chiefs in Dallas County says the new rule could allow violent offenders to be released back onto the street.

"Therefore, in these situations where DSO is rejecting arrested persons that have active DSO warrants, the cities are left with no options but to release the individual and reactivating their warrant. Putting potentially violent felons back on the streets."

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Dallas Police Association President Sean Pease says he doesn't want the new rule to result in agencies not arresting individuals on warrants from the Dallas Police Department.

"Some smaller communities in Dallas County, they can't afford a $200,000 increase to have a judge working overnights, or another judge to be working on a weekend," Pease tells FOX 4's Lori Brown.

"It's just not feasible for them. So I just want to make sure the other option isn't they just release the individuals."

Dallas Police Association President Sean Pease

What they're saying:

"This was never an effort to create hardship for the agencies. It's simply something that is legal, something that has to be observed as a right of an individual who has been arrested," says Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.

"We put the letter here to remind people that if your person has not been magistrated, and when you bring them in here, they are subject to being turned away," Brown continued.

Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown

Brown says the new policy is not about overcrowding or budget concerns at the Dallas County Jail. She says her office is simply following the law.

"It's about doing what is right," Brown says. "Rather than do what is legal, make the arrest a good arrest, make it good all the way from start to finish, they would rather threaten to release people. I say shame on them."

Dig deeper:

The City of Carrollton sued the Dallas County Sheriff's Office to block the new policy, but a judge denied their request for a second time last week.