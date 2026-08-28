Princeton won't use Flock cameras bought with state grant

The Brief Princeton's mayor says the city won't be using recently-received Flock cameras the city bought with a state-funded grant back in 2025. Princeton becomes the second Collin County city to forgo the use of Flock cameras this week; Wylie voted to end its Flock camera contract on Tuesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all state agencies to pause funding on Flock cameras as reports surface the state has spent $30 million to build its Flock surveillance network.



Princeton is the second Collin County city this week to say no to Flock cameras. The city's choice comes as reports surface about how much Texas has spent building its Flock surveillance network.

No Flock cameras in Princeton

What we know:

Princeton, a town 50 minutes north of Dallas in Collin County, won't be using six Flock cameras it recently received, according to Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr.

"I'm not seeing an avenue for them to be here," Escobar Jr. tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

Unused Flock cameras

Escobar Jr. was once in favor of the cameras, which can read license plate numbers and other vehicle details before uploading them into a database that can be accessed by law enforcement agencies.

Princeton's Flock cameras were approved in a state grant process by its city council in 2025. Now, Escobar Jr. has changed his mind on them.

"There's a lot of safety concerns with these cameras, so I want council to reconsider their vote," Escobar Jr. explained. "We don't know if somebody in Utah, in New York, is looking at residents here."

Eugene Escobar Jr.

Law enforcement agencies have argued that Flock cameras better help them solve crimes.

"Solving crimes, however, is not a justification for mass surveillance on millions of innocent people," Escobar Jr. said.

Flock camera concerns in North Texas

Dig deeper:

Princeton is the second city in Collin County this week to decide not to use their Flock cameras.

On Tuesday, Wylie City Council voted unanimously to end its Flock cameras contract. Wylie currently has six Flock cameras, but they will cease use after the city's contract with Flock ends in October.

In addition, Hood County voted to remove the three Flock cameras under its jurisdiction earlier in August. Dallas County has had issues with vandalism and damage to the over 600 Flock cameras it uses.

Kenneth Feagins, a member of the anti-Flock camera group DeFlock DFW, tells Sentendrey the pushback against the cameras has become much louder.

"We shouldn't have to worry about our government surveying us like it currently is."

Abbott pauses Flock camera funding

Big picture view:

On Friday, the Texas Tribute reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all state agencies to pause funding for Flock cameras.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 15: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in the State Capitol on August 15, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins held a press conference discussing the Expand

Abbott's order came as the Tribune was preparing to report that Texas has spent $30 million on building the state's Flock surveillance network through state grants to local police departments.

That same grant is how Princeton funded the Flock cameras the city now will not use.

What's next:

Escobar Jr. says he will add a debate to an upcoming city council meeting about Flock cameras.