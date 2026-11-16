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The Brief Juan Carlos Garcia Vargas, a twice-deported Mexican national, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking. The case stems from a June 2024 police chase in Carrollton, where he threw a backpack with a handgun and cash out of his car. A judge also ordered him to forfeit his Farmers Branch home, his vehicle, and more than $1.1 million in drug proceeds.



A man from Mexico who was deported twice will now spend time in federal prison following a drug trafficking arrest in Carrollton.

What we know:

On Thursday, a U.S. district judge sentenced Juan Carlos Garcia Vargas to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Dig deeper:

Court documents reveal that Carrollton police officers tried to pull Garcia Vargas over for a traffic violation in June 2024.

He refused to stop and instead took off, throwing a black backpack out of the car’s window. Inside the backpack, officers found a Glock handgun and about $1,000 in cash.

A bag discarded from the defendant's vehicle during a law enforcement pursuit contained a Glock .40-caliber handgun and approximately $1,000 in cash. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas)

When investigators later searched Garcia Vargas’s phone, they found photographs of cocaine being weighed on a digital scale and text messages consistent with street-level cocaine sales.

A safe deposit box linked to Garcia Vargas contained a large amount of cash believed to be from the drug transactions.

Recovered cash linked to the defendant's cocaine trafficking activities. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas)

Records also showed that Garcia Vargas, who is from Mexico, had been previously deported from the U.S. in 2012 and 2017.

What they're saying:

"Juan Carlos Garcia Vargas was removed from the United States twice yet repeatedly flouted our immigration laws and flooded neighborhoods in North Texas with dangerous drugs," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "This sentence sends a clear message: those who illegally enter our country and engage in additional criminal activity will face substantial federal prison time, lose the assets gained through their crimes and be deported from the U.S."

What's next:

In addition to the federal prison sentence, Garcia Vargas was ordered to forfeit more than $1.1 million in drug proceeds, along with his handgun, vehicle, and home in Farmers Branch.