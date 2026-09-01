Dallas Police removing over 300 Flock cameras as city leader pushes to end funding completely

The Brief Dallas Police will cancel a Flock camera contract for 321 cameras in the city after losing a state grant, with the cameras being turned off by September 15. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all state agencies to pause funding for the controversial cameras as he runs for re-election this November. Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua is pushing to get rid of the more than 300 Flock cameras that will remain after the state-funded cameras are turned off.



Dallas has become the biggest city so far to get rid of part of its Flock camera network, and one Dallas City Councilman wants the city to do away with their entire fleet of the controversial cameras.

DPD Flock camera contract canceled

What we know:

On September 1, Dallas Police announced it would cancel a contract with Flock cameras after it lost state funding.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has ordered state agencies to pause funding on the cameras.

321 cameras that are funded through state money will be turned off on Sept. 15. More than 300 Flock cameras will still be operational in Dallas after that date.

Dallas County has had issues with vandalism and damage to its Flock cameras.

What they're saying:

Sean Pease, the president of the Dallas Police Association, tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones that the Flock cameras have boosted the rate at which it finds suspects by 20% in 2026.

He says he understands that the system can be abused, but sees the value in the cameras.

"Could I lie and put a number in there that I just make up and put a law enforcement purpose that I make up? Yes, I can. But now I'm putting myself up for even more discipline," Pease said.

Sean Pease

Local perspective:

One Dallas leader who wants to see the other 300 or so Flock cameras in the city gone is Adam Bazaldua.

The Dallas City Councilman plans to introduce a budget amendment to cut $1.5 million in city funding for Flock cameras and the systems that support them.

Flock camera controversy

The backstory:

More and more cities across Texas are also reconsidering and canceling contracts with Flock citing privacy concerns.

Last week, Wylie and Pflugerville became the latest cities to end their contracts with the company. Other cities and leaders across the state are also voicing their concerns with the system. Princeton Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr., last week, called on city council to reconsider using cameras that were obtained through a state grant program.

In addition, Hood County voted to remove the three Flock cameras under its jurisdiction earlier in August.

Flock Cameras can read license plate numbers and other vehicle details before uploading them into a database that can be accessed by law enforcement agencies.