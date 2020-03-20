Carrollton DPS worker tests positive for COVID-19 as offices are closed

article

A worker at the Department of Public Safety Driver License Mega Center in Carrollton tested positive for coronavirus. News of that comes just days after the state closed the offices due to the pandemic.

The sick employee was last at work at the driver’s license office a week ago before testing positive for COVID-19.

The office closed because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new restrictions. He also delayed the expiration date for driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses and other identification documents.

Still, many people showed up at the DPS mega center Friday morning thinking it would be open.

People started lining up in the rain with everyone keeping their distance and some wearing masks. There is a sign posted on the door but they apparently didn’t see it. The DPS website does not mention the closure.

FOX 4 spoke to several people in line who were trying to renew their license. Some were eligible to do it online.

“We didn’t know that they offered that. So it’s okay. I mean, I tried to come here just to make sure that my driver's license is renewed but now I probably need to go up there and find out if they closed really,” Diana Suryana said.

Two cases of the coronavirus within DPS were reported Thursday to public health officials. One of those is a person who works at the Carrollton office.

There’s no word on that worker’s condition or whether anyone else was exposed.

The department is working with public health authorities to provide more information.

