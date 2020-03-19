Dallas police officer tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

A Dallas police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, department officials said Thursday.

It’s the first case in the police force and officials said the officer has been isolated and “is currently doing well.” The officer worked in the Northeast Patrol.

Three other officers who worked in close contact are under quarantine as a precaution.

“We know that some of our officers will contract the virus,” the department said in a statement. “DPD is prepared to address the issue with sound medical advice from our experts as well as a contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe.”

A city contractor has begun sanitizing the Northeast Patrol building as a result of the positive case.

Police said they have issued 3,200 bottles of hand sanitizer and 6,000 boxes of gloves. The department said it has also distributed cleaning products for squad cars.

