Plano officer tests positive for COVID-19 after work-related trip

A police officer in the Plano Police Department has a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Plano PD said the officer likely contracted the virus while traveling with other officers to another state for a work-related trip.

That officer went into the office for a few hours on Friday but has been quarantined at home since then. The officer hasn’t needed hospitalization.

Plano PD will hire a commercial cleaning company to sterilize the facility where the officer worked on Friday.

The other officers who were on the same trip will be tested for the virus.

On Thursday, the Dallas Police Department said one of its officers from the Northeast Patrol tested positive and is in isolation.

Three other officers who worked in close contact are under quarantine as a precaution.