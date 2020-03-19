Frisco dine-in restaurants, one of the last open in North Texas, to close after Abbott statewide order

The city of Frisco was among the last in North Texas to keep restaurant dining rooms open, but will now have to comply with the governor's order to close dine-in restaurants due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said on Wednesday the city would take a more measured approach in not closing bars and restaurants right away, saying those businesses don’t pose a greater risk than grocery stores or other retail.

His comments were criticized by some residents and other North Texans on social media.

But with Thursday’s mandate, the city will shift to comply.

“We thought it was better to be a statewide and unified approach. That we work together as a region and a state to come up with best practices. We felt like the governor was going to take action today so we felt that was going to be the best direction for the entire state to take,’ Cheney said.

Some restaurants in the city have already voluntarily closed their doors, while others waited for action.

“I don’t want any of my servers or bartenders to get sick, and I don’t them to get anybody sick. But it’s brutal,” said Scott Hoffner, owner, Didi’s Downtown

Hoffner said he’s struggled the past few days with the decision of whether or not to close his doors.

“I want to be a part of the solution, not a part of the problem,” Hoffner said.

The restaurant has been taking extra precautions, like using strong disinfectants to wipe down tables and keeping tables a safer distance apart.

Starting Saturday, Hoffner and others will be limited to carryout and delivery.

“I actually don’t think that’s a bad call. In a way it sort of makes it a little bit easier. It’s we’re being told to instead of trying to struggle through it,” Hoffner said.

But for another day or so, the bar and dining room are still open at The Green Gator.

“Just trying to maintain our sanity, we’re still just trying to grab a meal before we all get shuttered into our houses,” said Jonathan Braun, Frisco resident.

Diners enjoying one of their last meals out for the foreseeable future.

“I wanted to make another visit before we decide to be on lockdown if that does happen for two weeks,” said Kristi Quick, Frisco resident.

The governor’s order will be in place until at least April 3.

