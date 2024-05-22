Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
12
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:12 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Palo Pinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Collin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:40 PM CDT until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Collin County, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:18 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:15 PM CDT, Fannin County, Denton County, Collin County, Collin County, Hunt County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Cooke County, Denton County, Collin County
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Fannin County, Lamar County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 10:05 AM CDT until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 12:39 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County

Carroll ISD sues Biden administration over new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students

By
Published  May 22, 2024 11:18am CDT
Southlake
FOX 4
article

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - The Carroll Independent School District in Southlake said it is the first school district in the nation to sue the Biden administration over extended protections for LGBTQ+ students.

The lawsuit comes after recent changes to the Title IX civil rights law, which bans sex-based discrimination in education.

It was updated to also ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Carroll ISD trustees claim it goes too far in adding protections for transgender students and attacks the rights of girls in the district.

Related

In 75th lawsuit against Biden, Paxton sues to stop new gender identity guidelines for employers
article

In 75th lawsuit against Biden, Paxton sues to stop new gender identity guidelines for employers

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton aims new lawsuit at Biden Administration to halt compliance of gender identity mandates in the workplace.

"This bureaucratic fiat prevents Carroll ISD from protecting private spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers for both girls and boys, opens girls’ sports to males, and infringes on the constitutional rights of students and staff," the lawsuit states.

Gov. Greg Abbott is one of several governors of GOP-led states also suing and has urged Texas schools to ignore the changes to Title IX.

Last year, Carroll ISD trustees also passed three new policies affecting LGBTQ+ students.

The first removed protections for LGBTQ+ students when it comes to bullying and harassment, crossing out phrases like sexual orientation and gender identity in its policy handbook.

Related

Carroll ISD civil rights violation complaints upheld by DOE, community activists say
article

Carroll ISD civil rights violation complaints upheld by DOE, community activists say

The district has not responded, but two community groups on Tuesday called on Carroll ISD to resolve discrimination complaints going back several years.

The next limited bathroom and locker room use to the gender on students' birth certificates. And the final policy change said teachers do not need to use students’ preferred pronouns.

The U.S. Department of Education has been investigating the district for years and earlier this month upheld complaints of civil rights violations – in particular with students who are "Black, brown and queer," activist groups told FOX 4.

Neither the district nor the DOE would comment on that investigation.