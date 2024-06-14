Hurricane Harbor employee hospitalized after near drowning

article

A Hurricane Harbor employee was rescued after nearly drowning.

Arlington police said officers were called to the water park just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

By the time they got there, someone had already pulled the male employee from a pool and started CPR.

He was breathing when he got to the hospital, police said.

There’s no word on his current condition.

Police did not release any details about what happened, only saying there was nothing suspicious or criminal about the incident.

The accident happened when Hurricane Harbor was already closed for the day.