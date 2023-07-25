Carroll ISD votes to remove protections for LGBTQ+ students

Carroll ISD in Southlake is the latest North Texas school district to vote on policies that affect LGBTQ+ students.

Community members, students, and staff at Carroll ISD all spoke their minds at Monday night’s school board meeting before trustees passed three new policies.

The first removes protections for LGBTQ students when it comes to bullying and harassment, crossing out phrases like sexual orientation and gender identity in its policy handbook.

The next limits bathroom and locker room use to the gender on students' birth certificates.

The final policy change says teachers do not need to use students’ preferred pronouns.

"There is already so much intolerance in school today when it’s supposedly against the rules. Imagine the consequences when it’s removed completely," a student said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Related article

"We felt like it was pertinent prior to school starting to clarify where this board stands in ensuring the protection of teachers' first amendment rights on pronoun use and the board’s position on maintaining separate restrooms, locker rooms, and other similar facilities," said Cameron Bryan, the Carroll ISD school board president.

The assistant superintendent for administration at the district said all gender-based harassment falls under Title 9.

She said Carroll ISD is still committed to keeping students safe.

Related article

The ACLU of Texas has warned other districts that made similar changes that they can potentially face legal action for adopting these policies.

Carroll ISD has a controversial history in its handling of student diversity, equity, and inclusion. It’s currently at the center of eight federal civil rights investigations by the United States Department of Education.