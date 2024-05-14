Carroll ISD civil rights violation complaints upheld by DOE, community activists say

Community activists say the U.S. Department of Education upheld complaints of civil rights violations against Carroll ISD in Southlake.

The district has not responded, but two community groups on Tuesday called on Carroll ISD to resolve discrimination complaints going back several years.

Pro football legend Russell Maryland is among the community advocates who say they were notified that U.S. Department of Education investigators upheld four civil rights complaints against Carroll ISD — in particular with students who are "Black, brown and queer."

"This was a three-year investigation that was independent," he said. "It was thorough, and violations were found."

The Cultural & Racial Equity for Every Dragon (CREED) and the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition (SARC) called for Tuesday’s press conference after sending Carroll ISD an open letter on May 8.

"The fact is Southlake Carroll schools chose not to do what it needed to do to shut down this behavior," said Angela Jones, parent and CREED member.

Neither the district nor the Dept. of Education would confirm what the groups told FOX 4.

The complaints span from rampant use of racial slurs, bullying, threats and other discriminatory student behavior to allegations that the offenders faced little or no consequences.

Featured article

"We will not rest until all students can access the education they deserve," said CREED member and parent Pam Francis.

The complaints go back years from students who have since moved on, like 2016 graduate Anya Kushwaha, who founded SARC.

"Growing up in the district as a queer, mixed-race student of color, I experienced such severe discrimination that now nearly a decade after graduating, I remain devoted to transforming the culture of the school district that raised me so no child has to endure what I did," she said.

The advocates at Tuesday's news conference are calling for the district to work with the DOE's Office of Civil Rights to remedy these matters.

After FOX4’s request for a response, the Dept. of Education said, "The Office for Civil Rights does not comment on pending litigations."

CREED and SARC penned an open letter to the district saying, "CISD students have continued to endure repeated harassment on the basis of race, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation."

The letter urges the superintendent to "address the hostile environment in CISD schools and fulfill your responsibility to protect all students, including the students who filed these complaints."

Featured article

"We care for Carroll. We care for the kids," Maryland said. "School board, you’re now on the clock. You gotta make a choice. Are you going to protect or continue to neglect?"

FOX 4 reached out to Carroll ISD for comment, but we did not hear back.

The advocacy groups say they have also not gotten a response from the district to their May 8 letter.