World Cup 2026: FIFA announces where teams will practice, stay in DFW

On Wednesday, FIFA announced where teams will stay and practice for the 2026 World Cup, and it includes places across the Metroplex.

The first list of "Team Base Camps" for the 48 participating teams was released.

Dallas Baptist University, Toyota Stadium (referred to as FC Dallas Stadium due to restrictions on sponsor names), the University of Dallas and TCU will be used as training sites for the World Cup.

The hotels in the DFW area include Westin Dallas Downtown, Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West, Omni Las Colinas Hotel and the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel.

FIFA says the list of base camps will grow as we get closer to the tournament.

The Dallas Sports Commission previously said the Cotton Bowl and SMU will also serve as training facilities.

The list of base camps also includes cities like San Antonio, Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Westfield, Irvine, Louisville, St. Louis and Salt Lake City who are not hosting games.

"Even if a city is not staging matches, a participating team coming to stay creates a strong personal bond with the competition for people locally. It will see them adopt their guests as a second team during the tournament, thereby connecting even more people to the FIFA World Cup,"

We won't know which team will be housed at which location until after the draw in late 2025.

Earlier this year it was revealed that AT&T Stadium will host nine matches in the 2026 World Cup, including a semifinal game.

In 1994, Dallas brought in $300 million worth of economic impact from the World Cup. In two years, it could be more than double that.

Even more money could come if the city is picked to host the International Broadcast Centre and other key operations.

The World Cup will begin in June 2026.