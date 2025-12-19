Northeast Dallas businesses targeted in early morning smash-and-grab spree

The Brief A man used a rock to smash through the front glass of several northeast Dallas businesses early Thursday morning to steal cash and tips. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be the same suspect targeting multiple nearby locations, including Mario Bros Tacos and Primos Brothers Pizza. Dallas police are currently investigating the break-ins and have not yet identified a suspect or officially linked the cases.



Several businesses in northeast Dallas were broken into early on Thursday morning, and owners believe the same suspect may be responsible, according to surveillance video and business owners.

Smash-and-grab ambush

Video from Mario Bros Tacos on Abrams Rd shows a man repeatedly throwing a rock at the front door until the glass shatters, and he is able to enter the restaurant. The break-in happened during the early morning hours, the owner said.

"He got away with $300 to $400 in cash from our opening till and our staff tips," said Mario Moya, owner of Mario Bros Tacos. "The most damage was to our window and door that he broke."

Moya said he was alerted to the break-in by text messages from his security company. He said the incident brought back memories of a similar burglary at his business in 2023.

Dallas police have not identified a suspect as of Thursday.

Multiple businesses targeted

A second break-in occurred minutes later at Primos Brothers Pizza, located at Forest Lane and Abrams Road. Surveillance video from that business shows what appears to be the same suspect using a rock to break the glass and gain entry, the owner said.

The owner of Primos Brothers Pizza, who declined to appear on camera, said the suspect stole money from a tip jar. The rock used to break the glass was later placed inside the jar.

The toll on local owners

Moya said at least two other nearby businesses were also broken into around the same time.

"I paid out of pocket for everything; the door, the window, the tips, the till," Moya said. "It’s unfortunate, but there are people out there that prefer to steal than work."

Investigation status

Dallas police said the incidents remain under investigation. Authorities did not immediately release details about possible suspects or whether the cases are being linked.