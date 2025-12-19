18-wheeler overturns, spills trash along I-20 in Dallas

article

The Brief An 18-wheeler overturned on eastbound I-20 in Dallas Friday morning, spilling trash across the freeway. No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, though three left lanes remain blocked for cleanup. The cause of the crash is currently unknown and remains under investigation.



Cleanup is underway on Interstate 20 in Dallas after an 18-wheeler overturned, spilling trash on the freeway.

What we know:

The crash happened on Friday morning on eastbound I-20 between Bonnie View Road and J.J. Lemmon Avenue.

Officials said the big rig overturned. No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.

Dig deeper:

The three left lanes of traffic were blocked off around noon on Friday because of the crash and cleanup.

Images from SKY 4 showed what appeared to be trash on the freeway.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still unknown.