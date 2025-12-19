18-wheeler overturns, spills trash along I-20 in Dallas
DALLAS - Cleanup is underway on Interstate 20 in Dallas after an 18-wheeler overturned, spilling trash on the freeway.
What we know:
The crash happened on Friday morning on eastbound I-20 between Bonnie View Road and J.J. Lemmon Avenue.
Officials said the big rig overturned. No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.
Dig deeper:
The three left lanes of traffic were blocked off around noon on Friday because of the crash and cleanup.
Images from SKY 4 showed what appeared to be trash on the freeway.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.