18-wheeler overturns, spills trash along I-20 in Dallas

Published  December 19, 2025 1:23pm CST
Dallas
The Brief

    • An 18-wheeler overturned on eastbound I-20 in Dallas Friday morning, spilling trash across the freeway.
    • No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, though three left lanes remain blocked for cleanup.
    • The cause of the crash is currently unknown and remains under investigation.

DALLAS - Cleanup is underway on Interstate 20 in Dallas after an 18-wheeler overturned, spilling trash on the freeway.

What we know:

The crash happened on Friday morning on eastbound I-20 between Bonnie View Road and J.J. Lemmon Avenue.

Officials said the big rig overturned. No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported. 

Dig deeper:

The three left lanes of traffic were blocked off around noon on Friday because of the crash and cleanup.

Images from SKY 4 showed what appeared to be trash on the freeway.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

