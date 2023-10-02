Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir's death report released

Twice-convicted murderer and suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir's death report is giving us more information about his death in a Texas prison last month.

A report from the state attorney general's office about Chemirmir's death at the H.H. Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, near Palestine was released last week.

The summary of the killer's death on Sept. 19 was concise.

"Inmate Billy Chemirmir was assaulted by his cellmate and sustained injuries resulting in his death," it reads.

The report also noted that knife/edged instrument was used to kill Chemirmir.

TDCJ previously said that Chemirmir's cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder out of Harris County, was the person who killed him.

Chemirmir was found guilty of the murders of 81-year-old Lu Harris and 87-year-old Mary Brooks in Dallas County. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in April 2022.

Chemirmir was connected to several other murders and is accused of killing 22 senior citizens in Dallas and Collin counties between 2016 and 2018.

Chemirmir posed as a utility or maintenance worker to gain entry to senior living facilities and homes where his elderly victims lived alone. They were then suffocated and robbed of their jewelry.

He had been in the prison since May 2.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On Sept. 6, all Texas prisons went on lockdown "to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides."

There have already been 15 murders in Texas prisons this year compared to seven murders in all of last year.

All prisons are undergoing "intensified searches to intercept and confiscate contraband."

Prisoners have not been allowed to leave their cells except for three showers per week, according to TDCJ.

274 weapons have been found since the lockdown.