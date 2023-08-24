Collin County DA will not seek death penalty for convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir

The district attorney for Collin County announced that he will not seek the death penalty for convicted murder and accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir.

Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis released a statement that said, in part, that although Chemimir is "certainly deserving" of the death penalty, the county will not seek the death penalty during his trial because he's "been tried three times in another county and he will never be a free man again."

Chemirmir has been found guilty of the murders of 81-year-old Lu Harris and 87-year-old Mary Brooks in Dallas County. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

"My decision was made in consultation with the families of the Collin County victims and in light of the recommendation of the senior prosecutors in my office. I would like to thank the families and loved ones for their patience and grace as the criminal justice system has played out over the years. I pray that they may one day find peace," Willis said in his statement.