Several North Texas school district return to the classroom Monday

Summer break comes to an end on Monday morning for several North Texas students.

Mesquite ISD is the largest of 26 North Texas districts that will be returning to the classroom Monday.

Nearly all the districts starting on Monday are schools experimenting with a 4-day school week. That group does not include Mesquite.

Mesquite ISD considered a switch to the shorter week, but the district rejected the idea in March.

Many districts made the move in an attempt to attract and retain teachers during a statewide shortage.

School Districts Starting on August 7