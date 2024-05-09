UT Arlington cracks down on "encampment" set up by pro-Palestinian protesters

UT Arlington sent out a notice Thursday morning to pro-Palestinian protesters that their "encampment" violated school policy.

Without any arrests, the encampment was taken down.

The group of protesters rallied Thursday on a UT Arlington street corner after a continued metaphorical chess match on a campus lawn was disrupted.

"The students at UTA, particularly the organization ‘The Progressive Student Union,’ called for an encampment at UTA in solidarity with Palestine given the dire situation in Rafah," explained Jo Hargis with the DFW Anti-war Community.

A group has been protesting since May 2, calling on UT Arlington to divest from companies like Lockheed Martin that are linked to Israel.

About a week before, UTA posted on its website new, tighter camping restrictions for the campus.

Some protests across the country have led to students occupying parts of campuses.

"Students weren’t sleeping here overnight because they were threatened by the school with arrest," said Hargis. "That is a change to UTA’s policy to shut down organizing."

Last week, a UTA lecturer who FOX 4 identified as Charles Hermes, was charged with criminal trespass after students said he intentionally set up a tent.

"The position of UTA has been one of maintaining order on campus rather than addressing the concerns of this occupation, of this encampment," Hargis said.

Now, UTA says "Students and individuals not affiliated with UTA have continued to bring more personal items and storage containers and leave them on site, in violation of UTA’s encampment policy."

As a result, UTA staff on Thursday provided a final notice to the protesters that they were in violation.

Featured article

UTA says "The protestors peacefully complied…unauthorized property…was removed." Now, the scene on campus looks like any other day.

"The students here like used every means at their disposal to keep this action going on as long as possible," Hargis said.

Moving forward, it’s unclear what will become of the small gathering at UTA.

Graduation is set for Friday.

A UTA spokesperson says "UTA is committed to free speech and civil discourse that is done safely and consistent with UTA’s policies and procedures."