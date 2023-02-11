Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot

article

Dallas police have arrested three men in connection with an attempted carjacking back in December that resulted in one of the suspects being shot.

The shooting happened back on December 30, 2022, in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.

According to police, LeQuazio Dade, 21, Kylan Owens, 19, and Anthony Primers, 21, went to carjack someone.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 suspects sought after 3rd suspect shot in attempted carjacking in Dallas

Dade is accused of approaching someone in the parking lot while he was armed with a rifle. He reportedly demanded the victim’s keys and wallet.

The victim fought back, and Dade reportedly fired shots. An armed bystander shot Dade, who then fired several more shots, police said.

Investigators said Owens and Primers fled the scene with Dade, who was then taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg.

Officers found Dade at the hospital.

No further details have been released about how police identified the other two suspects in this case.

Dade, Owens, and Primers have been charged with aggravated robbery of an individual.