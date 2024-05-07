Gun found in student's car at John Horn High in Mesquite

A gun was found in a student's car at a Mesquite high school on Tuesday.

Mesquite ISD says staff at John Horn High School received an anonymous tip about the gun.

Staff found the firearm in the student's car, which was parked in the student parking area.

Police confiscated the firearm and took the student, whose name has not been released, into custody.

Mesquite ISD says students who are found to have a gun in their possession are subject to discipline, according to the Student Code of Conduct.

The district says the situation was handled quickly and there was no threat to students or the campus.