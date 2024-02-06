Basketball game murder: Dallas man gets 20 years in prison for killing woman over pick-up game

Just before his trial was about to start, a Dallas man signed a plea deal for the 2022 murder of a woman over an argument at a pick-up basketball game.

Asia Womack's mother says she knew a deal might happen but calls the sentence a slap in the face.

Her daughter's killer will spend 20 years in prison for the crime. She'll meet him face-to-face in court later this week.

Every day, Andrea Womack thinks about her daughter, Asia, who loved to play basketball and make jokes.

"She holds a place in a lot of people's hearts," Andrea said.

Andrea can’t help but think of who Asia could have become if her life wasn’t taken away in October 2022.

Dallas police say Cameron Hogg shot and killed 21-year-old Asia after the two got in an argument over a game of pick-up basketball at a park in South Dallas.

Court documents say Asia left the park. But when she and a friend were sitting outside to watch football a short distance from the park, Hogg drove up and got out without saying a word.

Police say Hogg shot Asia twice in the chest, and then as she was falling, he shot two more times before leaving.

"He took it too far," Andrea said.

The trial for 32-year-old Hogg was set to begin this week, and Andrea was ready for the jury to decide his fate, but that day will never come.

On Monday, Hogg took a plea from the Dallas County DA. He pleaded guilty to murder and will be sentenced to 20 years in prison. The term is on the very low end of the range for punishment.

"It’s a slap in the face because it’s pretty much saying that Asia’s life was only worth 20 years. That’s basically what they're saying," Andrea said.

The Dallas County DA’s Office told Andrea this outcome was a possibility. While it’s not what she hoped for, she did get some justice.

"By him admitting that he killed her and not going to court saying that it was self-defense," she said.

Andrea will have a chance to face her daughter’s killer when she makes her victim impact statement.

"I forgive him. But at the same time, I just want him to see the hurt. I just want him to see the hurt that’s on my face," she said. "You can’t imagine what’s in my heart. Just to be able to look at him and face him and get some closure."

FOX 4 reached out to the Dallas County DA to ask about the sentence but have not heard back.

Womack will make her victim impact statement in court on Thursday.

Hogg was taken to the Texas Department of Corrections, where he will serve his sentence.