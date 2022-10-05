Dallas woman, 21, shot to death over basketball game

A 21-year-old Dallas woman was shot to death allegedly over the results of a basketball game.

The victim's family says the shooter was a friend, but police have not publicly named a suspect.

The shooting happened Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue not too far from Fair Park.

Andrea Womack is mourning the loss of her 21-year-old daughter, Asia Womack. She was killed Monday evening after playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park just up the street from her home.

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia's. She's eaten with the man," Andrea said. "She's fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

Asia was a whiz at basketball, playing her high school days at Madison High School.

Her family says she was in a pickup game at the park playing against the guy who is said to have shot her, and she won. The family also says there was trash talk, too.

"But this is so senseless," said Pastor John Delley. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."

According to the family, the shooter took his kids and brother home and came back to the park, shooting Asia five times.

Cameras at a nearby store possibly captured the car speeding away. Detectives took the video.

"Detectives are still working the case," said Kristin Lowman with Dallas PD. "No one is in custody at this time. They've been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack."

"My prayer is that justice be served," Delley said. "That he is found or that he will give up or turn himself in."

"If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in.," Andrea said. "Help the family out. We're hurting."

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.