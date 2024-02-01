Arlington police announce arrests in two brutal murders

Arlington police say they have made arrests in connection to two recent murders in the city.

Frank Kwasnica Murder

Three people were arrested in the killing of Frank Kwasnica III.

On Friday, Jan. 19, police found the 51-year-old beaten badly in an apartment parking lot on Blue Water Drive.

He later died at the hospital.

Arlington police said they believe two vehicles pulled up next to him in the parking lot. Three people got out and started yelling at Kwasnica. They chased him and began hitting him with two large objects.

Police said Kwasnica's injuries were so severe it took them two days to identify his body.

READ MORE: Arlington man beaten to death by three people in apartment parking lot

Kwasnica's family says he was just trying to drive a friend home from work when the attack happened.

Surveillance video showed a pickup truck and a Mustang in the parking lot that were gone by the time police arrive.

Police say they believe the suspects took Kwasnica's Mustang after the attack.

Investigators were able to track down the Mustang the next day, and found items belonging to one of the suspects.

After further investigation, they obtained three warrants for suspects: 22-year-old Brayan Amador Vasquez, 29-year-old Jared Amador Vasquez and 20-year-old Norlan Gomez-Torres.

They were later arrested in Arlington with each being charged with one count of capital murder.

Police still don't have a motive behind the killing.

Tho Tieu Murder

Police also announced the arrest of a suspect in the robbery and murder of restaurant owner Tho Tieu.

The 56-year-old was brutally attacked outside Pho Son Nam Vietnamese Restaurant in Arlington on December 29.

Tieu, who everyone called Mrs. Kim, was followed from the bank to the restaurant, according to police.

READ MORE: Arlington restaurant employee murdered after man followed her from bank, police say

Police believe the man that followed Tho robbed her in the parking lot. During the struggle, police believe Tho fell and the man ran her over with his car when he drove off.

Arlington police say that using surveillance cameras they identified a possible vehicle of interest.

Fernando Taylor

Police eventually arrested 35-year-old Fernando Taylor in Houston on Jan. 26.

He's been charged with one count of capital murder.

Arlington Police say that Taylor traveled from Houston on the day of the killing and followed Tieu for an hour before attempting to rob her.

Taylor is currently in the Harris County Jail.