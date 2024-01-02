Search continues for man who followed, killed Arlington restaurant owner

Arlington police released some new details about Friday's robbery and murder of a restaurant owner but don't yet have a description to release of the person they're looking for.

FOX 4 is learning more about the 56-year-old victim whose family is trying to make sense of a brutal attack. Police believe someone was following her before she was killed.

Outside Pho Son Nam Vietnamese Restaurant in Arlington, an umbrella protects the photo of 56-year-old Tho Tieu, the restaurant owner who everyone called "Mrs. Kim."

On the morning of Dec. 29, Tieu was killed by a man who police say followed her to the restaurant to rob her.

Jennifer Tieu didn’t want to show her face on camera, but she wants people to know her mom’s story.

"Our worlds shattered that day," she said. "She’s the most amazing woman you’ll ever meet. Filled with love and compassion. Probably the most generous person you’ll ever meet."

Tho came to the U.S. from Vietnam as a teenager. She found her calling through cooking.

"I don’t think I’ve met anybody who didn’t like her cooking. It’s just like that warm, cozy, made you feel at home no matter where you were," Jennifer said.

About 15 years ago, Tho opened her Arlington restaurant on New York Avenue. It’s named after her sons.

Police believe the man followed Tho to the restaurant and robbed her in the parking lot. During the struggle, police believe Tho fell and the man ran her over with his car when he drove off.

"She’s the most caring, nurturing, selfless person," Jennifer said. "So it just didn’t make sense that that would happen or anything along those lines would happen to her."

At first, police thought Tho was followed from a local bank, but police can’t place her at a local bank that morning. However, they still believe the man followed her to the restaurant. It’s just unclear from where.

Tho’s family isn’t giving up hope that the man who did this will be caught.

"We will keep fighting, and we will keep doing whatever it takes to give my mom the justice she deserves," Jennifer said. "Nobody deserves this, but she did not deserve it."

Flowers, food, and candles surround Tho’s photo. Her family is overwhelmed by the love and support from the community.

"It’s out of this world. I don’t even know how to express our gratitude," Jennifer said. "We know that everybody loves our mom, but I don’t think she ever understood or would even fathom that’s how big it would have been or that many people cared and loved for her."

Jennifer says Tho’s death is a reminder that tomorrow is never promised.

"The main lesson to learn out of this at least from what we’re going through is remember to love and hug your loved ones tighter. You just never know what might happen," she said.

Police say they’re following up on a few leads, but still no arrests have been made. They also don’t have any surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with video or information that would help the investigation is asked to call Arlington police.