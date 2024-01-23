Arlington man beaten to death by three suspects in apartment parking lot, police say

Arlington police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old in an apartment parking lot.

Just after midnight on Friday, Jan. 19, the Arlington Police Department responded to reports of a fight at the Waterdance Apartments on Blue Water Drive.

Officers found 51-year-old Frank Kwasnica III in the parking lot unresponsive.

Kawsnica later died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police two vehicles pulled up next to the victim in the parking lot and that the suspects started yelling at the victim, chased him, and then began striking him with two large objects.

Police say they do not have detailed descriptions of the suspects or the vehicles they were in.

No arrests have been made at this time.