Dallas opens 2 new homeless inclement weather shelters after Fair Park location reaches capacity

Dallas has opened two new inclement weather centers for the homeless after the location at Fair Park reached capacity.

OurCalling and Austin Street Center officials said Fair Park’s Grand Place has reached capacity, so the City of Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions opened two more shelters.

Those will be at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church and Austin Street Center's former, now-closed facility.

There will be room for 360 people at Austin Street Center and 80 people at Oak Lawn UMC.