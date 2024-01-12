Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: Warming centers open across North Texas

An arctic blast is moving into North Texas over the weekend. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at when we could see snow, freezing rain and sleet and when the temperatures will be at their coldest.

With an arctic blast sending temperatures below freezing for 80+ hours, several warming centers are being opened up across North Texas.

Note: Not all of these shelters are open 24 hours, check with each individual warming center for more info.

Tarrant County Warming Centers

  • Arlington Corps Community Center - 712 W. Abram St., Arlington
  • Mission Arlington - 210 W South St., Arlington
  • Arlington Life Shelter - 325 West Division St., Arlington
  • Grand Prairie Public Safety Building - 1525 Arkansas Lane, Grand Prairie
  • Presbyterian Night Shelter - 2400 Cypress St., Fort Worth
  • Union Gospel Mission - 1321 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth
  • Broadway Baptist Church - 305 W Broadway Ave., Fort Worth
  • Fort Worth Crisis Center at Worth Heights Community Center - 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth
  • Chisholm Trail Community Center - 4936 McPherson Blvd., Fort Worth
  • Como Community Center - 4660 Horne Street, Fort Worth
  • Diamond Hill Community Center - 1700 NE 37th St., Fort Worth
  • East Regional Library - 6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth
  • Eugene McCray Community Center - 4932 Wilbarger, Fort Worth
  • Fire Station Community Center - 1601 Lipscomb, Fort Worth
  • Greenbriar Community Center - 5200 Hemphill, Fort Worth
  • Handley Meadowbrook Community Center - 6201 Beaty, Fort Worth
  • Highland Hills Community Center - 1600 Glasgow Rd., Fort Worth
  • North Tri-Ethnic Community Center - 2950 Roosevelt Ave., Fort Worth
  • D. Evans Community Center - 3242 Lackland Road, Fort Worth
  • Riverside Community Center - 3700 E. Belknap, Fort Worth
  • Southwest Community Center - 6300 Welch Ave., Fort Worth
  • Southwest Library - 4001 Library Lane, Fort Worth
  • Thomas Place Community Center - 4237 Layette Ave., Fort Worth
  • Victory Forest Community Center - 3427 Hemphill St., Fort Worth

