Dallas weather: Warming centers open across North Texas
With an arctic blast sending temperatures below freezing for 80+ hours, several warming centers are being opened up across North Texas.
Note: Not all of these shelters are open 24 hours, check with each individual warming center for more info.
Dallas County Warming Centers
- Fair Park Grand Place- 3701 Grand Ave., Dallas
- Carr P. Collins Social Service Center - 5302 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas
- Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club – 435 S Fifth St, Garland
- Sharing Life Community Outreach - 3795 W Emporium Circle, Mesquite
Tarrant County Warming Centers
- Arlington Corps Community Center - 712 W. Abram St., Arlington
- Mission Arlington - 210 W South St., Arlington
- Arlington Life Shelter - 325 West Division St., Arlington
- Grand Prairie Public Safety Building - 1525 Arkansas Lane, Grand Prairie
- Presbyterian Night Shelter - 2400 Cypress St., Fort Worth
- Union Gospel Mission - 1321 East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth
- Broadway Baptist Church - 305 W Broadway Ave., Fort Worth
- Fort Worth Crisis Center at Worth Heights Community Center - 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth
- Chisholm Trail Community Center - 4936 McPherson Blvd., Fort Worth
- Como Community Center - 4660 Horne Street, Fort Worth
- Diamond Hill Community Center - 1700 NE 37th St., Fort Worth
- East Regional Library - 6301 Bridge St., Fort Worth
- Eugene McCray Community Center - 4932 Wilbarger, Fort Worth
- Fire Station Community Center - 1601 Lipscomb, Fort Worth
- Greenbriar Community Center - 5200 Hemphill, Fort Worth
- Handley Meadowbrook Community Center - 6201 Beaty, Fort Worth
- Highland Hills Community Center - 1600 Glasgow Rd., Fort Worth
- North Tri-Ethnic Community Center - 2950 Roosevelt Ave., Fort Worth
- D. Evans Community Center - 3242 Lackland Road, Fort Worth
- Riverside Community Center - 3700 E. Belknap, Fort Worth
- Southwest Community Center - 6300 Welch Ave., Fort Worth
- Southwest Library - 4001 Library Lane, Fort Worth
- Thomas Place Community Center - 4237 Layette Ave., Fort Worth
- Victory Forest Community Center - 3427 Hemphill St., Fort Worth
Collin County Warming Centers
- Plano Corps Community Center - 3528 14th St., Plano
- McKinney Corps Community Center - 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy., McKinney
Denton County Warming Centers
- Lewisville Corps Community Center - 880 Fox Ave., Lewisville
- Lewisville Public Library - 1197 W. Main Street, Lewisville
- The Vista - 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville
- Denton Community Shelter Operated by Our Daily Bread - 909 N. Loop 288, Denton
- Salvation Army Denton - 1508 E. McKinney St., Denton
- Civic Center - 321 E. McKinney St., Denton
- Senior Center - 509 N. Bell Ave., Denton
- Denia Rec Center - 1001 Parvin St., Denton
- MLK Jr. Rec Center - 1300 Wilson St., Denton
- North Lakes Rec Center - 2001 W. Windsor Dr., Denton
- Emily Fowler Library - 502 Oakland St., Denton
- North Branch Library - 3020 N. Locust St., Denton
- South Branch Library - 3228 Teasley Ln., Denton
- Central Fire Station - 332 E. Hickory St., Denton