Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, to plead guilty in youth football murder case

A North Texas man will plead guilty to killing a youth football coach during a scrimmage last year.

Yaqub Talib faces 37 years in prison on a murder charge.

The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib was accused of shooting 43-year-old Michael Hickmon in Lancaster last August.

Witnesses said Yaqub Talib shot Hickmon as the two men fought over a referee’s call as teams of 9-year-old boys played each other.

The sentencing is set for next month.