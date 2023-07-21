Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, to plead guilty in youth football murder case
article
LANCASTER, Texas - A North Texas man will plead guilty to killing a youth football coach during a scrimmage last year.
Yaqub Talib faces 37 years in prison on a murder charge.
The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib was accused of shooting 43-year-old Michael Hickmon in Lancaster last August.
Michael Hickmon
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Aqib Talib's brother turns himself in to police after fatal shooting at football game in Lancaster
- Aqib Talib's brother charged with murder after shooting Lancaster youth football coach, police say
- Witnesses say Aqib Talib started deadly fight at Lancaster youth football game
- Aqib Talib's brother indicted for murder in deadly shooting of Lancaster football coach
- Aqib Talib, brother Yaqub sued by family of Lancaster football coach shot and killed at game
Witnesses said Yaqub Talib shot Hickmon as the two men fought over a referee’s call as teams of 9-year-old boys played each other.
The sentencing is set for next month.