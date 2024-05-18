Donald Trump, Greg Abbott to speak at NRA convention in Dallas

Former president Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in Dallas on Saturday to speak at the National Rifle Association's Annual Meeting.

The event for NRA members will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Photographer: Joe Lamberti/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It will be Trump's ninth address on the NRA stage.

"President Trump's presence at the NRA Annual Meeting is a powerful sign of his ongoing commitment to our constitutional freedoms and the Association’s efforts to protect and advance the Second Amendment rights of every law-abiding American," said Randy Kozuch the Executive Director of NRA-ILA in a statement.

The Republican presidential nominee is expected throw support behind the NRA and gun rights for Americans in his speech.

In addition to the speeches, the NRA is expected to select new leadership.

Longtime National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre announced his resignation earlier this year.

LaPierre, 74, cited health reasons as motivation behind the departure.

Ahead of the speeches, anti-gun groups will hold a rally outside of nearby Dallas City Hall.

Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action say they are holding the rally to "demand the gun industry be held accountable for our nation’s gun violence epidemic."

Texas State Representative Ana-Maria Ramos (D-Richardson) is expected to be among the speakers at the rally.