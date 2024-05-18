Woman driving in Dallas surprised by snake slithering out of hood

article

Dallas County sheriff's deputies had an experience to remember on Saturday.

The traffic deputies were working a crash on IH-345 when another car pulled up.

A woman in the car told deputies that she had a snake in her car.

According to a post by the sheriff's office on social media, the woman told officers she was on her way to the airport to fly to Disney and a snake crawled out from under the hood.

The reptile slithered onto the windshield while she was driving.

(Source: Dallas County Sheriff's Office)

One of the deputies was able to grab the snake.