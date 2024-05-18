Fort Worth robbers pull gun on cashier for four 12-packs of beer

Fort Worth police are looking for two men who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk as they tried to get away with four 12-packs of beer.

Surveillance video shows the suspects enter the gas station on White Settlement Road shortly after 1 a.m.

The suspects each grab two 12-packs of beer and walk towards the front.

One of the suspects then pulls out a gun with an extended clip and points it at the cashier.

The two then make a break for the door.

One of the suspects dropped one of his 12-packs on the ground, leaving it as he ran toward the getaway car.

The surveillance video shows the suspects in a dark Toyota Corolla with a Michael Jordan sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.