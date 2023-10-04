Newest H-E-B store in Allen opens its doors

Some don’t understand the hype. Others waited in line for hours for the newest H-E-B store in Allen to open on Wednesday morning.

The new store is located near East Exchange Parkway and North Greenville Avenue. It’s directly across from Allen High School’s football stadium, which seats 18,000 people.

H-E-B pulled out all the stops for this grand opening.

The store brewed up some of its signature coffee for the people waiting in line and local businesses handed out food.

The Allen High band and cheerleaders showed up for the celebration.

The doors officially opened at 6 a.m., but some people waiting in line said they’d been there since Tuesday afternoon.

"I got here at 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon. It really became a challenge from friends that were like, ‘Ah, you won’t do that.’ Here I am!" said Ashlei Trammell, who was one of the store’s first shoppers. "They have all kinds of awesome goodies, awesome ice cream flavors, really great customer service. It’s just an all-around good store to shop at."

Fans of the San Antonio-based chain swear by its fresh tortillas, brisket, and products that aren’t sold anywhere else.

The grocery store wars will likely heat up in Allen, though. This particular H-E-B store is smaller and doesn’t have a gas station. The Kroger across the street does.

H-E-B doesn’t plan to stop expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex any time soon. It has three more locations in Melissa, Rockwall, and Prosper expected to open in 2025.