Allen H-E-B store will be 4th in Collin County
article
ALLEN, Texas - H-E-B is planning to build another store in Collin County.
The newest store will be located across the street from Allen High School.
The San Antonio-based grocery chain said construction will begin later this month and will finish in about a year.
H-E-B stores in Frisco and Plano are expected to open this year. Another H-E-B in McKinney will open next year.
Advertisement
RELATED: H-E-B to sell home goods, decorations from Texas designers