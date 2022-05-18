Allen H-E-B store will be 4th in Collin County

article

H-E-B is planning to build another store in Collin County.

The newest store will be located across the street from Allen High School.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain said construction will begin later this month and will finish in about a year.

H-E-B stores in Frisco and Plano are expected to open this year. Another H-E-B in McKinney will open next year.

