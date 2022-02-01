Dallas ISD closes schools Thursday and Friday due to expected winter weather

Dallas ISD has already decided to close campuses and offices Thursday and Friday.

The district made the announcement Tuesday in anticipation of the dangerous driving conditions expected later this week.

"Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4," the district said. "For additional updates, please visit dallasisd.org or the district’s social media channels. Stay warm and safe, and we look forward to reopening schools and offices next week."

Other North Texas school districts have not yet made any announcements but are expected to follow suit soon.

FOX 4 will have a full list of closings here as they are announced: FOX 4 School Closings

