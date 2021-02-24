5 ERCOT board members resign as leader says Texas was minutes from total blackout

article

After disastrous days of power outages across Texas, five members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ board of directors are stepping down.

The ERCOT board held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to accept the resignations.

They include Chairwoman Sally Talberg, Vice Chairman Peter Cramton, Committee Chairman Terry Bulger and Committee Chairman Raymond Hepper, who are considered unaffiliated directors, as well as board member Vanessa Anesetti-Parra.

None of them actually live in Texas, which has only intensified the criticism of ERCOT.

ERCOT drew blame for the way it handled the major power outages during the dangerous winter weather that claimed at least 80 lives.

During Wednesday’s meeting, ERCOT CEO Bill Magness explained 48.6% of generation was forced out at the highest point due to the impacts of various extreme weather conditions. There are 13 "black start" units that would have helped the system regain power in a blackout but six of those 13 had outages.

Magness admitted communication before the storm should have been better. But he wants the public to understand the state’s electric grid was less than five minutes away from a statewide blackout and the widespread controlled outages prevented much longer blackouts.

"It’s safe to say it could be weeks and depending on the conditions that you’re operating under when you go into a black start condition it could take longer than that," he said.

On Thursday, Texas lawmakers will gather at the state capitol to begin public hearings over the outages.

Gov. Abbott has asked the state legislature to investigate how ERCOT managed the state’s electricity grid during the storm. He wants to know what went wrong and wants to make sure it never happens again.

SMU Energy Institute Director Bruce Bullock told FOX 4 he thinks more focus should be on the Public Utility Commission. He compared ERCOT to an air traffic controller and said you can’t get mad at them for problems with the plane.

The PUC oversees regulation and the problems stemmed from the power plants having equipment that was not physically prepared for the extreme cold, Bullock said.

Magness said ERCOT "spot checks" weatherization at select energy plants but those are not inspections. ERCOT does not have regulatory authority to issue fines and they are not standard at this point, he said.

"We really got to roll up our sleeves and solve this problem," Jacqueline A. Sargent, the general manager of Austin Energy, said during Wednesday’s emergency meeting.

"It’s really going to take an industry-wide commitment," Magness replied.

The governor plans to address the power outages Wednesday night during a statewide address.

