Dallas mayor to push for changes to the Texas power grid

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is upset that North Texas electric delivery company Oncor did not tell him about the extended power outages.

The mayor said Oncor’s CEO told him Saturday there might be rolling blackouts of 30 to 45 minutes.

He followed up with Oncor on Monday when it became clear the outages were not rolling and were lasting much longer.

Johnson said he’ll have tough questions for both Oncor and ERCOT, the agency that controls the state’s power grid, when the catastrophe is over.

"I was told there was no inequitable intent but we have to wait I guess until we are through with this to get more clarity about what exactly was being done and those decisions – if in fact they were decisions at all – were being made," he said.

Johnson believes change needs to be made because what’s been done obviously has not worked. Everything needs to be on the table including adding Texas back to the federal power grid, he said.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Center continues to be open as a warming center for those who remain without power.

So far, the mayor said about 1,000 homeless residents and about 70 residents without power have gone to the convention center for warmth.

Dallas also has 16 mobile warming stations across the city. Buses are parked outside rec centers and libraries.

