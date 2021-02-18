Oncor ends controlled power outages as leaders and lawmakers begin pointing fingers

There appears to be plenty of blame to go around for the failure of the Texas power grid. But things are improving.

The number of customers without power in Oncor’s service area dropped by about 220,000 overnight to slightly more than 150,000. It was over 600,000 Wednesday and 1.1 million Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Oncor defends decisions on who gets power, who doesn't in North Texas

Oncor said it will stop the controlled outages now that there’s increased generation and the demand is stable. The company said the remaining outages are the result of storm damage.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday morning, there were about 71,000 Oncor customers in Dallas-Fort Worth still without power.

Advertisement

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that manages the Texas power grid, said the reason it lost so much power generation earlier this week is because of the extreme cold temperatures.

The public learned on Wednesday that while winterization for Texas power plants is recommended, it is not required. So many do not take steps to protect against the kinds of winter conditions Texas has seen over the past several days.

RELATED: ERCOT says winterizing power plants optional, power won't be fully restored until at least Thursday

ERCOT said power plants have not invested in winterization because extreme cold events like this one are rare in Texas and their worst strain usually comes during the hottest stretches of summer.

The agency also said the decision early Monday to start cutting power to millions of people for extended periods of time avoided a bigger crisis like a catastrophic blackout that could have taken months to overcome.

Gov. Abbott said that the brutally cold weather of the past several days left every source of power in Texas compromised.

"There are multiple sources of power that go into the power grid in the state of Texas," he said. "Some of those coal and natural gas facilities either froze up or had a mechanical failure."

RELATED: No, frozen wind turbines aren’t the main culprit for Texas’ power outages

The governor said not just coal and natural gas facilities were affected but also other sources like nuclear, wind and solar.

He is calling on the Texas Legislature to investigate the way ERCOT handled the events of the past few days.

RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urging state lawmakers to investigate ERCOT

As for that pending investigation, the CEO of ERCOT said "blame can be assessed and very soon. Blame surely will be assessed."

RELATED: Texplainer: Why does Texas have its own power grid?