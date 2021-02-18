Abbott blames Texas' power crisis on ERCOT, calls for investigation

Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update Thursday on the winter weather still impacting the state of Texas and power outages across the state.

In the press conference, Abbott laid the blame for Texas' power crisis squarely on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), saying "it failed." According to Abbott, prior to the winter storms, ERCOT had said they were ready for the cold temperatures

Abbott is calling for an investigation into the lead-up to ERCOT's response to the severe weather and also for major organizational changes. He is also asking state lawmakers to mandate the winterization of power generators and the grid.

Abbott said that since Wednesday, power has been restored to 2 million Texans, and about 325,000 remain without power, mainly due to downed power lines.

Abbott is now asking President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for the state as it continues to deal with a power and water crisis.

ERCOT said earlier today it has made significant progress overnight restoring customer power although some outages still remain throughout the state.

Officials say energy emergency conditions remain as the grid operator and transmission owners work to restore the remaining customers that are without power.

"We’re to the point in the load restoration where we are allowing transmission owners to bring back any load they can relate to this load shed event," said ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin in a news release. "We will keep working around the clock until every single customer has their power back on."

Additionally, some natural gas produced in Texas is being shipped out of state, but Abbott issued an order Wednesday stopping that. "I have earlier today issued an order effective today through February 21 requiring those producers that have been shipping outside of Texas to instead sell that natural gas to Texas power generators," he said.

Abbott said that not only has Texas not been able to rely on wind and solar energy right now, but some coal, natural gas, and nuclear sources were also shut down because of the winter weather.