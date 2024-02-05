2026 World Cup: How you can volunteer for the event

North Texas will play host to nine World Cup matches in 2026, and they need volunteers to make sure everything runs smoothly!

The Dallas Sports Commission says thousands of people are going to be needed for the summer of 2026 and events leading up the games.

"We’re going to need thousands of volunteers and ambassadors to make this a success in welcoming everyone from all over the world into the DFW area," Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul said all the way back in December 2022. "There will be ancillary events that people will be able to take part in as well."

Even though the games are more than two years away, you can sign up now to be a volunteer.

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring the world to our city, and we want our famous Texas Hospitality on full display," reads the volunteer page on the Dallas FIFA World Cup website.

To sign up, you give your name, email, phone number and date of birth.

You will then be sent information about volunteer opportunities around the tournament.

You can sign up here.