AT&T Stadium and Dallas will host 9 World Cup matches in 2026, including a semifinal

AT&T Stadium and Dallas has been selected to host nine matches in the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Sunday. That includes a semifinal match and five group stage matches.

Those group stage games will be on June 14, June 17, June 22, June 25, and June 27.

Then it will host Round of 32 matches on June 30 and July 3, followed by a Round of 16 game on July 6, and then a semifinal on July 14.

The nine matches hosted at AT&T Stadium will be the most of any venue for the 2026 World Cup.

AT&T Stadium’s natural grass field will have to be raised to expand the width and comply with the tournament’s measurements.

Back in June 2022, North Texas was chosen as one of 11 U.S. cities that will host World Cup matches, but the Dallas World Cup Bid Committee continued work to make sure high profile games would be played here in the DFW Metroplex. That included hosting FIFA's top World Cup executives for a tour of AT&T Stadium.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host matches, while Toyota Stadium in Frisco, the Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, and Globe Life Field can be used for training areas.

For the second time, Dallas and North Texas will be a host city for the FIFA World Cup. The last time Dallas hosted a World Cup match was a quarterfinal match in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl.

Dallas is also bidding for the International Broadcast Center at Fair Park, something Dallas had in 1994, as well as the central referee location and the operating base for FIFA.

The Dallas Sports Commission previously projected at least a $400 million revenue impact to the region by being a World Cup host city, but that number is expected to increase with nine games being played here.

The main thing people brought up on social media when AT&T Stadium was previously rumored to be hosting an important match was a lack of public transportation.

While DART and TRE trains don’t go to AT&T Stadium, officials said they plan to bus people to and from the stadium.

"We will look to do something very similar to what we did for the Final Four and college football playoff," Monica Paul, who is executive director for the Dallas Sports Commission, told FOX 4 back when North Texas was announced as a host city in 2022. "And we actually started testing it out during WrestleMania."

The 2026 tournament will be the biggest ever World Cup, expanded to 48 teams with 104 matches, and 11 U.S., three Mexican, and two Canadian cities will host games.

The other cities that will host games are Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Mexico; Kansas City, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, Mexico City, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York, New Jersey.