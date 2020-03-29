2 Fort Worth PD officers test positive for COVID-19

article

Two Fort Worth Police Department officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department added that both officers are “in good spirits,” and have been in self-isolation at home since feeling sick.

Few details were released about the officers, but police confirmed they worked in the same unit, and had limited close contact with others at work.

Fort Worth PD is notifying anyone who may have come into close contact with these officers.

This comes a day after the department announced their officers will now be wearing N95 masks and protective gloves while interacting with the public.

There have been three other North Texas police officer who have tested positive for COVID-19. Two Dallas PD officers and one Plano PD officer.

