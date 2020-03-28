Fort Worth PD officers will now wear masks, gloves while interacting with the public

article

In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Fort Worth Police Department officers will now be wearing N95 masks and protective gloves while interacting with the public.

The department released a statement that this decision was made “to protect the health and safety of everyone.”

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Fort Worth PD also mentioned several other actions taken to help protect their officers and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those include: enhancing the use of online reporting for less severe incidents, reminding their officers to comply with social distancing and to wash their hands frequently, disinfecting their patrol cars, and allowing employees to use emergency sick leave.

As of Saturday, there have been 128 COVID-19 cases reported in Tarrant County.

On Tuesday, the county issued a stay-at-home order.

Advertisement

RELATED STORIES:

Mayor Betsy Price explains Tarrant County's stay-at-home order

Tarrant County orders residents to stay home except for essential business