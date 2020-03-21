2nd Dallas PD officer tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

article

A second Dallas Police Department officer is a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

The department confirmed the officer, who works out of the Central Patrol Division near Deep Ellum, tested positive on Friday.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The officer is being self-quarantined, and so is a co-worker who the department said had close contact with the officer.

This comes after the department announced on Thursday that an officer from the Northeast Patrol became Dallas PD's first positive test.

RELATED: Plano officer tests positive for COVID-19 after work-related trip

A Plano Police Department officer has also tested positive for the coronavirus.