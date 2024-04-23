Good Day feature leads Honor Flight to D.C. for 100-year-old veteran

A North Texas veteran who was featured on FOX 4 on his 100th birthday had the trip of a lifetime this week.

United States Navy and Coast Guard veteran Willard H. McBride stopped by Good Day Tuesday morning with his grandson, Jeff Rogers.

McBride was previously on Good Day while celebrating his 100th birthday with his great-grandson on the 100th day of school at Centennial Elementary School.

Local leaders helped organize an Honor Flight for McBride this past weekend. He was able to travel to Washington D.C. and visit the war memorials with four generations of his family.

McBride said it was hard to pick his favorite part of the trip. It was all great.

"I think the biggest thing for me was seeing more evidence of the patriotism in our country and honoring those that have fought for our freedom and just hearing their stories," Rogers said. "And spending time with my grandfather."

At one point, McBride said he felt like a king because of all the people cheering him on.

"Especially the people. They were the best, all of them," he said.

"It was overwhelming. All the salutes, all the people shaking his hand. We saw an entire grade school come over and shake all the veterans’ hands. And then the welcome home was just over the top," Rogers added.

For more information about Honor Flights, visit www.honorflightdfw.org.