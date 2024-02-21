2024 Texas primary election: Races to watch

Voting is now underway in the 2024 Texas primary election as voters begin the process of picking candidates for the fall election.

The election includes races for president, Congress, both houses of the Texas Legislature, statewide judges and many local races.

Here a few races we will be watching closely.

Texas Presidential Primary

Republican

Former president Donald Trump will be on the ballot, where his biggest opponent is former ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump has overwhelmingly won in previous states.

The Super Tuesday primaries, which include Texas, could mark the end of Haley's campaign.

Democrat

There will be several names on the ballot in the Democratic primary, but President Joe Biden is expected to easily win.

If Trump and Biden win, it sets up a rematch of the 2020 election.

In 2020, Trump defeated Biden in Texas, earning 52 percent of the vote to Biden's 46 percent.

U.S. Senate - Democrat

Candidates:

Democratic candidates will be on the ballot as they look to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz in November.

U.S. Representative Colin Allred of Dallas is the front-runner in the primary.

He's running against a field which includes State Senator Roland Gutierrez and State Rep. Carl Sherman from DeSoto.

In a debate leading up to the election, Allred took more moderate positions on gun control, immigration and bipartisanship, while Gutierrez took more liberal and strident positions on those issues.

It is very possible that this race could end in a runoff if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

The top two candidates would then face-off in a runoff election.

Runoffs are scheduled for May 28.

U.S. House District 32 Democratic Primary

Candidates:

With Congressman Collin Allred running for Senate, the race to replace him is heating up.

There are 10 candidates on the ballot to take his seat in the redrawn 32nd congressional district, which stretched from Plano to Balch Springs.

Civil rights attorney Justin Moore, State Rep. Julie Johnson, trauma surgeon Brian Williams and attorney Callie Butcher were the top four candidates who qualified for a debate in Richardson last month.

U.S. House District 12 Republican Primary

Candidates:

The U.S. House District 12 Republican primary is one of the races which is serving as a proxy battle between Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Tarrant County seat has been held by Kay Granger since 1997, but the longtime congresswoman is retiring.

One of them, Josh O'Shea, openly criticized Granger and is endorsed by Paxton.

His biggest threat, State Rep. Craig Goldman, is backed by Governor Greg Abbott.

U.S. House Texas District 26 Republican Primary

Candidates:

There will be a new face for Republicans in a seat that has been firmly red for years.

Rep. Michael Burgess is retiring from Congress, where he has held his seat since 2003.

Brandon Gill, the son-in-law of conservative movie-maker Dinesh D'Souza, is backed by former president Donald Trump.

Texas House District 67 Republican Primary

Candidates:

Another example of the proxy battle between Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Paxton is in Collin County.

Paxton is targeting Texas House Republicans in Collin County who voted to impeach him in 2023.

Incumbent Jeff Leach was one of the impeachment managers for the House and gave one of the most memorable moments of the political trial with his tearful call for state senators to vote to remove his former mentor.

Leach has the backing of Governor Greg Abbott, while Paxton is endorsing Leach's opponent, Daren Meis.

Meis, a businessman and former pilot, argued that Leach failed the people of his district by voting to impeach Paxton.

Dallas County Sheriff Democratic Primary

Marian Brown (left) and Lupe Valdez (right)

Candidates:

The Dallas County race for sheriff includes a race between the former and current sherrifs.

Sheriff Marian Brown was appointed to the position in 2017 and was elected again in 2018 and 2020.

She will go up against her former boss, Lupe Valdez.

Valdez served as Dallas County Sheriff from 2005 to 2017.

She left the position to run for governor of Texas in 2018.

Valdez was named as the Democratic nominee, but lost to Greg Abbott.

Both Brown and Valdez broke barriers when they became Dallas County Sheriff.

Valdez was the first openly lesbian sheriff in Dallas County. Brown was the first Black sheriff in the county's history.