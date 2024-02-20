Texas Primary Election 2024: What you need to know

article

Early voting gets underway Tuesday morning for the 2024 primary election in Texas.

While the presidential race will take most of the headlines nationally, there are also several other races in Texas that we will be watching closely.

Texas Early Voting Days

Early voting in Texas for the 2024 primary gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The final day of early voting is Friday, March 1.

Check with your polling place for early voting times.

Texas Primary Election Day

Election Day for the 2024 Texas primary is Tuesday, March 5.

When are the runoff elections?

If no candidate receives a majority vote in the primary election the top two candidates will have a runoff election.

Runoffs are scheduled for May 28.

Find your county polling places and sample ballots

What photo ID do I need to vote?

In order to vote in person on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Except for the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Click here for more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one.

Military and overseas voters

Click here for all the details on special provisions for military and overseas voters.

Voters with special needs

Click here for the special needs information on the state's election website to ensure that you are fully informed on the services available to you.

Student voters

Student voters often seek advice regarding residency issues for voter registration purposes. For more information, click here .

Convicted felons

In Texas, a convicted felon regains the right to vote after completing his or her sentence. Therefore, once you have completed the punishment phase (including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by the court), you would be eligible to register and vote in the state of Texas.

County Election Information

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations or anything else ask your county election's office.

Anderson County | Bosque County | Collin County | Cooke County |

Dallas County | Delta County | Denton County | Ellis County | Erath County |

Fannin County | Freestone County | Henderson County | Hill County |

Hood County | Hopkins County | Hunt County | Jack County | Johnson County |

Kaufman County | Lamar County | Navarro County | Palo Pinto County | Parker County |

Rains County | Red River County | Rockwall County | Somervell County | Tarrant County |

Van Zandt County | Wise County|