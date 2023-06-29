Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez running to retake her old job

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez has launched a campaign to return to her old job.

Valdez, who is 75, announced Thursday that she will run for a fifth term as Dallas County Sheriff, a role she held from 2005 to 2017.

She left the position to run for governor of Texas in 2018. Valdez was named the Democratic candidate in the race, but lost to incumbent Greg Abbott 55.8% to 42.5%.

"I have had numerous calls from my former colleagues and friends asking me if I would consider running again for Sheriff," said Valdez in a statement. "I am honored with their encouragement and look forward to a lively campaign. There is still much work to do in Dallas County, and as I have told my supporters and campaign team, I am not done yet."

Current Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown has served in the role since Valdez left in 2017. Brown was the chief deputy of general services under Valdez.

Both Brown and Valdez broke barriers when they became Dallas County Sheriff.

Valdez was the first openly-lesbian sheriff in Dallas County. Brown was the first Black sheriff in the county's history.

The Democrats will face off in what will be a highly-watched primary.

The primary will be held on March 5, with the general election on November 5.