Texas Republican Primaries: Trump, Paxton-backed candidates challenge establishment

There will be a changing of the guard this year for two North Texas congressional seats.

Longtime representatives Kay Granger and Michael Burgess are retiring.

The primary races will be one to watch as we look to see if voters will pick establishment Republicans or those backed by former president Donald Trump and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Texas primary election will be held on March 5.

U.S. House Texas District 12 Republican Primary

Candidates:

Granger has represented Tarrant County in Congress since 1997.

Kay Granger

"I think serving in the House has become more and more frustrating. Whether they are Democrat or Republican because there is so much gridlock, so much combativeness," said SMU political scientist Matthew Wilson.

Granger's seat in the 12th Congressional District has five primary candidates.

One of them, Josh O'Shea, openly criticized Granger.

"Just because you have an R behind your name doesn't mean all Republicans are created equal, and she doesn't represent their will," he said in an interview with Trump ally Steve Bannon.

O'Shea is endorsed by Paxton. His biggest threat, State Rep. Craig Goldman, is backed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Wilson says Goldman's name recognition gives him an edge heading into March.

"It will be an asset to him that he has that name recognition. However, this sets up a bit of a proxy fight between the more insurgent, MAGA, Paxton faction of the GOP and the somewhat more moderate faction of the GOP," he explained.

Paxton is openly challenging Republicans in the Texas House who voted to impeach him.

Goldman is a top ally of Speaker Dade Phelan, the attorney general's biggest target.

U.S. House Texas District 26 Republican Primary

Candidates:

11 Republican candidates will be on the ballot to replace Burgess, who has held his seat in Denton County since 2003.

Michael Burgess

One candidate, Brandon Gill, is backed by former president Donald Trump.

"President Trump and Sen. Cruz trust Brandon Gill," his campaign ad says.

In a primary, candidates cater to their base, often the most conservative or progressive wings of the party.

If Paxton and Trump-backed candidates win local and congressional races, Wilson says it could signal a big shift.

"It will signal, I think, what the relative balance of power is between the MAGA faction and the more conservative faction," he said.

While Gov. Abbott and Ken Paxton have endorsed separate candidates, the two support Trump for president.

Both also agree on school vouchers, which is a priority for the governor.