Enchant at Fair Park to close Thursday due to freezing temperatures

The holiday light display Enchant in Fair Park will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the expected freezing cold temperatures.

The walk-through light display is giving some options to people who already bought tickets for Thursday.

Ticket holders can exchange their tickets to attend another night through Jan. 1, or they can get a refund at www.enchantchristmas.com.

In a statement Enchant says, "We regret any inconvenience and disappointment to our guests, especially the little ones. Santa and his elves are waiting to meet them - and we hope you will be able to visit Enchant this holiday season."

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing on Thursday, with wind chills falling below zero on Thursday night into Friday morning.